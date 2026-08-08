Over 1 million Arbaeen pilgrims re-enter Iran through Khuzestan province

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 1 million Arbaeen pilgrims have re-entered Iran through the southwestern province of Khuzestan during this year’s pilgrimage period, the head of the province's Migration and Passport Police said on Friday.

Colonel Asghar Kolivand said 1,004,186 pilgrims had entered the country through Khuzestan’s two main border crossings with Iraq. Of those, 805,236 crossed via Shalamcheh and 198,950 through Chazzabeh.

Kolivand said a total of 1,202,990 pilgrims had departed Iran for Iraq through the same crossings to attend the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He said 953,427 pilgrims exited through Shalamcheh, while 249,563 crossed via Chazzabeh.

Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh, both located in Khuzestan province, are among the busiest official border crossings between Iran and Iraq and serve as key transit points for millions of pilgrims travelling to the Arbaeen commemorations each year.

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