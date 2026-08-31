Over 7,250 people rescued alive from rubble during imposed war: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Kolivand said that rescue workers saved more than 7,250 people alive from rubble during the third imposed war.

Speaking at an event in Isfahan, Kolivand said rescuers took part in search operations and the recovery and transfer of the bodies of martyrs as well as live rescues. He said that in many incidents, Red Crescent teams reached the scene in less than four minutes, and did not leave the field even under bombardment and missile attacks.

He praised young rescuers for entering the field without fear to save lives despite being exposed to danger. Kolivand said humanitarian neutrality did not mean indifference, and that the Red Crescent could not remain silent in the face of war crimes and violations of humanitarian law.

He said documentation of damage to medical and relief centres and humanitarian infrastructure had been submitted to international bodies and that legal follow-up would continue.

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