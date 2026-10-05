Sanjay Dutt Takes Dig at Rising Global Tensions, Advises Trump to Embrace ‘Gandhigiri’

During a special Gandhi Jayanti episode of Shekhar Suman’s show ‘Shekhar Tonight’, Sanjay Dutt spoke about the growing conflicts across the world in the style of his iconic character ‘Munna Bhai’.

When Dutt was asked to imagine himself as the Prime Minister of India for five minutes and address the nation, he jokingly said that if he were the Prime Minister, one of his first priorities would be to meet “Trump Mamu” in the United States.

Dutt said, “I can see that Trump Mamu is trying to throw the whole world out of frame. So, the first thing I would do is go and meet Trump Mamu. Trump Mamu seems to have lost his way a little. I would explain it to him very politely.”

In his humorous speech, Dutt advised Trump against attacking other countries, arguing that one act of aggression can trigger a chain reaction of conflicts and further destabilise the world.

He said, “Mamu, don’t keep attacking everyone. Don’t ruin the world. If you attack one country, another country will attack someone else, and then everyone will start saying — global peace, global peace.”

Dutt pointed out the contradiction between constantly engaging in conflicts and then talking about global peace. According to him, peace cannot be achieved simply by pressing a button; it requires dialogue, love and mutual understanding.

Connecting his message to Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, Dutt said, “Peace comes through love. And love comes through Gandhigiri. We will have to teach a little Gandhigiri to Trump Mamu.”

He further said, “I would tell him, look Trump Mamu, there are already enough missiles in the world. Now there is a need to export love.”

In his trademark humorous style, Dutt suggested that instead of sending a missile, one should first send a bouquet. And rather than threatening someone, leaders should pick up the phone, invite them for tea and try to resolve disputes through conversation.

After speaking about the situation around the world, Dutt also expressed concern about the current atmosphere in India. He said that he no longer feels the same sense of peace in the country that he once did.

Describing Indians as kind-hearted, generous and hospitable people, Dutt said that India should have peace. He remarked, “I don't feel that same peace in our country anymore.” He also expressed hope that those peaceful days would return.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Dutt’s overall message was a call to move away from war, threats and confrontation and embrace peace, dialogue, love and ‘Gandhigiri’ instead. Through his characteristic ‘Munna Bhai’ humour, he delivered a pointed message to leaders involved in global conflicts: the world does not need more missiles and threats; it needs conversation, compassion and peace.