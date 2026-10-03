Why Are Shia Educational Environments in Afghanistan Considered Safer?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The footage, which appears to show a minor being beaten in front of other students, has prompted reactions across Afghan social media, with users expressing concern over violence against children and the possible influence of extremist approaches in some religious schools.

The incident is not the first reported case of mistreatment involving children in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power. Similar concerns have previously been raised about both religious and state-run educational institutions.

Afghanistan is predominantly Sunni Muslim, with the Hanafi school forming the majority, while a significant Shia Muslim community, largely following the Ja'fari school, is also present. The recent incident has prompted discussion about differences in approaches to religious education and child upbringing within the country's Muslim communities.

Emphasis on Child Upbringing

The source argues that Shiite religious educational institutions in Afghanistan have generally avoided reported cases of severe physical mistreatment of children. It attributes this, in part, to the emphasis placed on moral education and child-rearing in Shia Islamic teachings.

According to this view, teachings attributed to the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt place particular importance on education, discipline and the treatment of children. Shia scholars have also produced extensive literature explaining these teachings and their application to family and educational settings.

The article argues that greater awareness among Shia families over the past two decades has contributed to what it describes as safer religious learning environments.

Religious Guidance on Disciplining Children

The source also points to the role of religious rulings in shaping attitudes toward disciplining children. Shia families commonly follow a particular religious authority and may consult that authority's Tawzih al-Masa'il, or practical guide to Islamic rulings, on matters concerning family life and child-rearing.

As an example, the article cites rulings attributed to Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani concerning physical punishment of children. According to the cited guidance, disciplinary measures involving a child are subject to specific legal and religious restrictions, including provisions concerning physical harm or visible injury.

It further states that parents who unjustifiably strike a child and cause visible injury may become liable for compensation.

The article says other Shia religious authorities have issued comparable rulings emphasizing limits on physical punishment and the protection of children from harm.

A Broader Debate Over Religious Education

The incident has consequently prompted a wider debate in Afghanistan over standards of discipline, child protection and teacher conduct in religious schools.

While the source presents Shia educational institutions as having a stronger record in this area, such a conclusion would require systematic, independently collected data comparing religious schools across Afghanistan.

The recent video itself establishes concern over the specific incident but does not, on its own, provide evidence for a comprehensive comparison between Sunni and Shia educational institutions.

The debate nevertheless highlights the importance of child protection, teacher accountability and religious guidance in Afghanistan's educational environment, particularly as families continue to rely on religious schools for the education of their children.