Afghanistan’s Shia Community Criticizes Taliban Government Over Growing Restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sulaiman Ahmadi, a resident of Karte Sakhi in Kabul, told ABNA that people were facing increasing pressure under the Taliban administration. He pointed to rising unemployment and poverty, what he described as the neglect of Ja’fari jurisprudence, and the closure of Shia centres on various grounds, saying these developments had contributed to a loss of public trust in the authorities.

Ahmadi said the situation had become increasingly difficult for ordinary people, particularly members of the Shia community. He added that many people who had previously been socially active were now reluctant to voice even peaceful criticism because of concerns about possible detention or mistreatment.

He further said that Shias faced difficulties in approaching government offices to resolve issues, particularly matters involving legal cases or commercial activities. According to him, some community members believed that decisions and rulings were not impartial and that there was little room to challenge them.

Other Shia residents of Kabul similarly said that several Shia offices and centres that had previously operated under the Taliban administration and provided assistance with community problems had recently been closed. They said this had left the Shia community with few trusted channels through which to pursue their concerns.

Nasir Alizada, responding to a question about which Shia institutions had been effective in addressing community issues, said the High Commission of Shias and the office of several religious figures in the Sarkariz area of western Kabul had previously followed up on people’s problems.

According to Alizada, even when Shia families face difficulties today, many avoid approaching Taliban government offices—not necessarily because they believe their problems cannot be resolved, but because they fear that doing so could create additional difficulties for them.

The comments come amid reports that several institutions and offices associated with Afghanistan’s Shia community, including the High Commission of Shias, have recently been closed. The commission had reportedly played a role in following up on issues affecting the Shia community.

The developments come as Taliban officials have repeatedly stated that the Islamic Emirate is a government for all Afghans and that its institutions are open to everyone. However, the Shia residents interviewed for the report said their experiences had left them questioning whether the current system could be trusted to address their community’s concerns fairly.