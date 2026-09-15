Sunni cleric assassinated in southeastern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Zahedan’s Governor, Jamshid Rokhshani Nasab, says a Sunni cleric has been assassinated in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan.

Rokhshani Nasab said on Monday that Molavi Yousef Gorgij, a Sunni prayer leader in the city, was assassinated earlier that day by unidentified gunmen.

The attack occurred outside the cleric’s home, he added.

According to the governor, Gorgij had been actively working against divisive elements and Zionist mercenaries.

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