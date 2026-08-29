Lebanese Shia official hails Iran for standing against enemies through Islamic laws

AhlulBayt News Agency: The deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Shias in Lebanon hailed Iran for standing against enemies by implementing Islamic laws.

“Today we witness that Islamic Iran has been able to stand against the enemy with the lofty contemporary ideas that stem from the martyred Leader’s thinking and by implementing the laws of Islam and drawing a new roadmap in the Middle East with a resistance economy,” Sheikh Ali al-Khatib said, addressing the opening ceremony of the 40th International Islamic Unity conference.

Organized with the main theme of “Islamic Unity in the Thought of the Martyr Imam”, the international conference was launched in Tehran on Thursday.

It has been attended by prominent religious, scholarly and political figures from 40 countries.

Sheikh al-Khatib offered condolences on the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

He said the Islamic Ummah today is facing many civilizational challenges that have destroyed many of the Ummah’s possibilities.

Stating that behind these conspiracies are criminals who do not recognize any rights for humans and that the supporters of these criminals are partners in these conspiracies, he said the enemies’ conspiracies make it more necessary for Muslims to adhere to the mission of the Prophet (PBUH), which is the epitome of morality and goodness.

Sheikh al-Khatib lauded Iran’s resistance against its enemies, saying it stems from the unity that the Quran emphasizes.

He further said, “Today’s conditions in the Islamic world require us to strengthen our unity more than ever and stand together so that we can overcome the enemies and eliminate the challenges and problems, and through constructive dialogues at the level of the Islamic world, we can pursue practical solutions for unity and confronting any aggression by the enemies.”

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