Lebanese Shia Council Warns of ‘Superficial’ US–Israeli Withdrawal, Says Core Demands Unchanged

ABNA24 - Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, vice president of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, has warned against US-Israeli attempts to deceive Lebanon through a "superficial withdrawal" from occupied areas.

Commenting on recent developments related to Israel's "false withdrawal" from Lebanon, al-Khatib said Lebanon's demands remain clear: a complete Israeli withdrawal, the return of displaced residents, the launch of reconstruction efforts, and the release of Lebanese detainees within a defined timeframe.

"We warn against any deception that the Americans and Zionists are trying to carry out through a superficial withdrawal from Lebanese territory at Lebanon's expense," he said.

Al-Khatib stressed that while rejecting direct negotiations with Israel and any agreement between the Lebanese government and the occupying regime, his position was not one of passivity.

"We seek to achieve our goal of liberating our land without resorting to violence," he said stressing that Lebanon would not be drawn into internal conflict.

"We are the rightful owners of this land," al-Khatib said. "First and foremost, we rely on God."

The senior Lebanese cleric said the country also relies on the patience of its people, the resistance movement, which he said "will never surrender its weapons in exchange for empty promises and threats," and the Lebanese Army, which, he added, would not tolerate any delay in safeguarding the country's rights.

Al-Khatib further praised Lebanon's allies, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying Tehran has consistently stood by Lebanon and fulfilled its commitments.

"We also rely on the support of our allies, brothers and friends, foremost among them the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has never failed to support us or honor its promises," he said.

The Lebanese official accused the United States and Israel of repeatedly employing delaying tactics and deception, arguing that the areas they claim to be withdrawing from were not under occupation in the first place.

He also alleged that Lebanese Army forces came under Israeli fire as they approached the borders of occupied areas, describing the incident as further evidence that Israel's declared withdrawals did not reflect the reality on the ground.



/129