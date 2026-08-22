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Video: Mosque; beyond a place of worship

22 August 2026 - 11:06
News ID: 1855369
Source: Abna24
Video: Mosque; beyond a place of worship

AhlulBayt News Agency: In Islamic society, the mosque is not merely a place for worship; rather, it is a social and cultural institution that plays a role in shaping collective identity, preserving religious values, and strengthening social cohesion. For this reason, throughout various historical periods, the mosque has consistently remained one of the most significant bastions of the community's religious and cultural identity, and has stood at the center of confrontation between different currents.

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