Fortieth-Day Memorial Held in Haryana for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The gathering was attended by students and teachers of the religious school, along with a large number of women. The ceremony featured Quran recitation, elegies and a religious address focusing on sacrifice, perseverance and devotion to the cause of faith.

Before the main program, students of Madrasa Bint al-Huda collectively recited verses from the Quran and dedicated the spiritual reward of the recitation to Khamenei. His photograph was placed prominently at the venue as a mark of respect. The Haidariya Hall was also decorated with his photographs and banners for the mourning ceremony.

The formal program began with a Quran recitation by Seyyeda Misbah Batool, followed by an elegy recited by Seyyeda Tahrir Fatima. During the program, Seyyeda Faiza Batool presented poetry honoring Khamenei's religious and political service and his role in what participants described as the Islamic cause.

Addressing the gathering, speaker Seyyeda Abida Batool spoke about the significance of martyrdom, sacrifice and steadfastness in the path of faith. She said that those who devote their lives, resources and abilities to the cause of God continue to influence and guide society through their ideas, character and struggles.

She described Khamenei's life as an example of steadfastness in defense of religious values and resistance to what she characterized as oppression and global arrogance.

Batool also said that commemorating martyrs and figures associated with the struggle for faith should not be viewed merely as a ceremonial practice. In her remarks, she emphasized the importance of passing their values on to younger generations through education, moral training and religious service.

During her visit, Batool also praised the educational and religious activities of Madrasa Bint al-Huda, describing its efforts to provide girls with Quranic education, the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt, religious knowledge and moral values as an important service.

The closing part of the ceremony featured a mourning address recounting the suffering of Imam Hussein, which prompted an emotional response from attendees. Prayers were subsequently offered for the safety, stability and well-being of the Iranian people.

At the conclusion, participants gathered before Khamenei's photograph and expressed condolences to his family, including Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, whom the organizers referred to as the new Supreme Leader.