Martyr Leader Was Great Religious and Political Leader of Muslim World: Indian Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A 40th day mourning ceremony was held at Madrasa Bab-ul-Ilm in Mubarakpur, India, to commemorate the late Supreme Leader and his family members, along with other martyrs who lost their lives on the path of steadfastness and resistance. Teachers and students of the madrasa participated in the gathering in large numbers.

Addressing the ceremony, Hujjatul Islam Maulana Mazahir Hussain, Principal of Madrasa Bab-ul-Ilm Mubarakpur, said that the life of the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was deeply devoted to Islamic teachings and the Islamic Revolution.

He said that from his youth until the final moments of his life, Ayatollah Khamenei remained committed to explaining Islamic teachings through his writings and speeches and worked for Muslim unity and the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Maulana Hussain, his leadership represented a significant chapter in the history of Islamic governance and would continue to provide lessons for religious and political leaders around the world.

Maulana Hussain described the late leader as a prominent religious and political figure of the Muslim world and a source of pride for the Shia community.

He also highlighted his piety, knowledge, insight, character, courage, perseverance, resistance and political acumen, saying these qualities would remain part of the historical record.

Referring to the funeral procession, he said that the participation of people from different communities and nationalities demonstrated the widespread impact of the late leader. He further described him as a committed and God-fearing figure who, in his view, continued to influence the wider Muslim world even after his death.

The principal expressed grief over the loss, saying that his death had created a profound void in the Muslim community and in humanity at large.

At the conclusion of the gathering, Maulana Mazahir Hussain paid tribute to the late Supreme Leader and other martyrs. He also conveyed condolences to the current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Mujtaba Hosseini Khamenei, as well as the people and government of Iran.

Prayers were offered for the health and safety of Ayatollah Mujtaba Hosseini Khamenei, what the speakers described as the complete victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the reappearance of Imam al-Mahdi (A.S).