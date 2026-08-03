Iranian army soldier martyred, another wounded in clashes near Marivan

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Islamic Republic of Iran's army's serviceman was martyred in clashes with armed elements in one of the border areas of Marivan city while another soldier was wounded.

During an operation to confront terrorist elements and armed thugs in one of the border villages of Marivan city, an armed clash took place between the forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army and armed individuals.

In the subsequent conflict, Abolfazl Goodarzi, a conscript from the 328th Army's Mobile Assault Brigade stationed in the Martyr Ibadat garrison of Marivan, was martyred while carrying out a mission and defending the security and territorial integrity of the country.

Also, according to preliminary reports, another soldier of the brigade's troops was also injured during the operation and was transferred to a medical center to receive medical treatment.

This operation was carried out in order to confront the movements of armed elements in the Marivan border areas. The relevant authorities have conducted an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

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