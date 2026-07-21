Pakistani Shia Scholar Praises Iranian Unity Following Martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan's Ummat-e-Wahida chief, Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi, has praised the "unprecedented unity, loyalty and resilience" displayed by the Iranian people following the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the public response reflected continued support for the country's Islamic Revolution and the institution of Wilayat al-Faqeeh.

Shaheedi said that the large gatherings held in Tehran, Qom and other cities demonstrated that Iranians remained deeply committed to the ideals of the Islamic Republic.

"The participation of men, women, youth, the elderly and children showed that the bond between the Iranian people, the Islamic Revolution and their martyred leader has become even stronger," he said.

Shaheedi argued that international media had, for decades, portrayed the Iranian public as becoming increasingly distant from the Islamic Republic.

However, he said the scale of the funeral processions and public mourning had, in his view, disproved those narratives and reaffirmed popular support for the country's political and religious leadership.

He added that despite economic hardship and political pressure, Iranians had remained committed to the principles and values of the Islamic Revolution, describing their perseverance as evidence of their determination to defend the country's Islamic system.

Referring to Pakistan, Shaheedi said many Pakistanis share solidarity with the Islamic Revolution and the concept of Wilayat al-Faqeeh.

He said that recent demonstrations of support across Pakistan reflected those sentiments and expressed confidence that supporters would be prepared to make sacrifices if called upon by the religious leadership.

Paying tribute to the late leader, Shaheedi said Ayatollah Khamenei had devoted his life to promoting the dignity, unity and independence of the Muslim world, adding that his legacy would continue to inspire Muslims seeking justice and solidarity.

The Pakistani cleric said he believed the mission of the Islamic Revolution would ultimately continue under leadership of Imam Mehdi (A.S). He urged Muslims to remain united around the principles of faith, steadfastness and solidarity, which he said were consistently emphasized in the Quran, the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt, Imam Khomeini and the late leader.