Kamal Maula Mosque Complex Controversy: SC Agrees to Hear Muslims’ Pleas Against HC Order

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a batch of appeals filed by the Muslim side challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s May 15 ruling that declared the Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna took note of submissions by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Nizam Pasha, who appeared for the Muslim appellants and urged urgent listing of the matter. The Chief Justice directed the counsel to remove defects in the petitions and assured that the cases would be listed before a bench shortly.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court set aside a long-standing Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrangement that had permitted Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the site. The High Court held that the complex is Bhojshala, a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and observed that the Centre and the ASI could decide the administration and management of the monument.

The site is a centrally protected monument under the ASI. Its origins trace back to the 11th century during the reign of Raja Bhoj of the Paramara dynasty.

The Hindu side believes the structure to be a Bhojshala — a centre of learning and a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. They point to Sanskrit inscriptions and the presence of a Saraswati idol, currently housed in the British Museum, as evidence.

The Muslim side claims that the structure is the Kamal Maula Mosque, named after Sufi saint Kamal al-Din Chishti. They cite its use as a mosque for centuries and the ASI’s past orders permitting namaz.

Since April 2003, under an ASI arrangement, Hindus were allowed to perform puja every Tuesday and on Vasant Panchami, while Muslims were permitted to offer namaz every Friday. Entry of both communities on other days was restricted. The High Court’s May 15 order overturned this arrangement.

Following the High Court verdict, the Muslim side moved the Supreme Court. Hindu parties have also filed caveats before the apex court, requesting that no order be passed without hearing them.

The ASI had earlier conducted a scientific survey of the complex on the high court’s direction. The report was submitted in July 2024, after which the High Court delivered its ruling in May 2026. The Supreme Court will now examine the appeals against that order.