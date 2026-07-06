Israeli Forces Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian Boy in Qalandia Refugee Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the second reported killing of a Palestinian teenager within a week, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Two other boys, both aged 14, were wounded in the incident at the Qalandia refugee camp near Ramallah.

"Sixteen-year-old Waleed Nidal Waleed Abu Sneineh was pronounced dead after being shot by Israeli forces," the ministry said. "Two other children sustained gunshot wounds to their lower limbs in the same incident."

Separately, a four-month-old Palestinian infant died after Israeli occupation forces refused to open a military gate, blocking his urgent transfer for life-saving medical treatment.

Ahmad Marouf Zeid died after Israeli forces denied passage through the Deir Ammar military gate, west of Ramallah.

According to Palestinian sources, Ahmad's family pleaded with Israeli soldiers to let them through as an ambulance waited on the other side, but the soldiers refused both to open the gate and to transfer the critically ill infant to the ambulance. He died before reaching hospital care.

The Deir Ammar gate has remained closed for the past four months as part of Israel's broader closure policy across the occupied West Bank.

Since October 2023, Israeli occupation forces have erected and maintained military gates and checkpoints that have cut Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps off from hospitals, schools, workplaces and essential services.

Israeli forces have killed at least 1,087 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 2023, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry data.

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