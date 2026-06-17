French Authorities Shut Down 12 Israeli Company Booths at Eurosatory Defense Exhibition Near Paris

AhlulBayt News Agency: A dozen Israeli company stands have been shut down at a major international defense exhibition outside Paris amid mounting opposition across Europe to Israel’s genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The stands at the Eurosatory arms and security trade show were closed due to "non-compliance with participation conditions set by the French authorities," organizer Coges Events said in a statement.

The organizer said it was required to enforce decisions made by French authorities. "As a result, 12 booths had to be closed," said Charles Beaudouin, head of Coges Events, confirming the move.

France had prohibited the display of Israeli offensive weapons at the 2026 edition of the exhibition and limited Israeli participation to "equipment and products exclusively related to air defense and ballistic missile defense capabilities."

Israel's ministry of military affairs, however, said the pavilions had been boarded up despite the companies complying with what it described as the French government's "outrageous demands."

While the booths of three major Israeli military contractors, including Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael, remained open on Monday, none displayed weapon models in public view, unlike exhibitors from other countries.

Outside the exhibition, anti-war activists staged a protest rally, chanting slogans against imperialism and Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The latest dispute comes amid persistent tensions in French-Israeli relations. France recognized Palestinian statehood last year, while two Israeli ministers have been barred from entering the country in recent weeks.

The move has been widely viewed by supporters as a strong message against the policies of the Israeli regime and an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and dignity.

In recent months, Spain, Ireland and several other European Union member states have called on the bloc to suspend its association agreement with Israel, citing repeated violations of international law.

Belgium, Slovenia, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden are among the countries that have backed similar initiatives.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, signed in June 2000, contains a human rights clause requiring both parties to respect fundamental rights and democratic principles.

A review of the agreement found clear indications that Israel is failing to comply with those obligations.

Several EU member states have also called for a bloc-wide ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements as the regime continues expanding settlements and seizing Palestinian land across the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, calls to bar Israel from international sporting and cultural competitions are also gaining momentum. Many argue that the regime should not be allowed to participate in global events while committing genocide in Gaza.

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