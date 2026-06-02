France bans Israeli representatives from attending defence exhibition in Paris

AhlulBayt News Agency: ‘Israel’s’ Defence Ministry said Monday that French authorities have barred ‘Israeli’ government representatives from attending the Eurosatory defence exhibition scheduled in Paris this month.

In addition to excluding government representatives, France has prohibited ‘Israeli’ weapons manufacturers from displaying offensive systems at the event.

‘Israeli’ firms will be permitted solely to showcase air defence products, according to the ministry’s statement.

The Israeli news outlet Ynet described the move as “unfair discrimination compared to other industries around the world” and said it contradicted norms commonly observed at international defense exhibitions.

Responding to the decision, the ministry said: “This is a disgraceful decision driven by clear political and commercial considerations and, unfortunately, it is not surprising.”

Eurosatory ranks among the world’s premier defence and security trade shows, typically drawing hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors.

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