Book "Three Letters in 10 Years" containing martyred leader's messages to Western youth published in Iraq

ABNA24 - The book "Thalath Rasail fi 'Ashar Sanawat" (Three Letters in Ten Years), with the approach of revisiting three messages of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution addressed to Western youth over a decade, has been published in Iraq by "Allamah Sheikh Talib al-Sa'di."

The book "Thalath Rasail fi 'Ashar Sanawat" (Three Letters in Ten Years), with the approach of revisiting three messages of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution addressed to Western youth over a decade, is among the intellectual and analytical works of Allamah Sheikh Talib al-Sa'di, a professor at the Najaf Ashraf Seminary.



This work introduces an author recognized in Iraqi seminary and cultural circles as an active figure in intellectual guidance and the jihad of explanation, who holds a significant position due to his effective presence among the young generation of Iraq.



Sheikh Talib al-Sa'di has always been concerned with selecting strategic and impactful topics in his works and activities, striving to explain the intellectual and cultural issues of the Islamic world to the younger generation with an analytical and awareness-raising approach.



Talib al-Sa'di is an Iraqi Islamic author, researcher, and thinker. His works and articles focus mainly on Quranic studies, Islamic socio-political thought, and the explanation of educational concepts.



The main axes of his activities and writings are:



- Quranic and Jurisprudential Studies: Examining Quranic principles for guiding society, discussions related to social jurisprudence, and supporting the oppressed.

- Islamic Civilization and Political Thought: Analyzing the indicators of Islamic civilization and examining the challenges facing the Islamic world.

- Publication of Articles in Specialized Journals: Talib al-Sa'di's scientific and analytical articles are published in reputable Shia research centers in Iraq and Lebanon, such as the Buratha Research Center and the Ma'arif Hikmiyya Institute.



Additionally, some of his works have been published in Iranian cultural-religious publications such as "Al-Huda" quarterly.



This book examines three important messages of the martyred Imam (the martyred Leader), each issued at critical political and cultural junctures addressed to Western youth and public opinion:



First Message: Addressed to Western youth—a message published in the aftermath of the wave of Islamophobia and media campaigns against Islam, attempting to invite the young generation of the West to directly learn about Islam and avoid the distorted narratives of Western media.



Second Message: Addressed to the youth of France—issued following the French government's violent crackdown on protesters and the social and political atmosphere of that country.



Third Message: The letter of Grand Ayatollah the martyred Imam Khamenei (may God protect him) to protesting American students at Columbia University, in protest of the crimes and violence of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation and the genocide in Gaza—a message known by the phrase "You stand on the right side of history."



This valuable work, while explaining these messages, elaborates on the concepts, values, and intellectual and human themes raised in them and attempts to examine the impact of these messages on Western public opinion and the younger generation.



The author believes that these messages present a realistic picture of the nature of Zionism and the dominant hegemonic structures of the West, and show how power structures and political lobbies, while in practice supporting crime, occupation, repression, and genocide, have turned concepts such as democracy, freedom, and human rights into propaganda and sloganistic tools at the media level.



In these messages, the martyred Imam sought to acquaint the West with the truth of Islamic values, the Islamic Republic, and Islam's view of humanity, justice, and human rights, demonstrating that contrary to Western media portrayals, Islam possesses a humane and authentic system for defending human dignity and the rights of nations.



This book has received wide resonance among Iraqi academics and youth and is considered an effective work in the field of intellectual and cultural awareness.



Prominent seminary and religious figures, including Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani (may God protect him), have described this work as an important book in spreading Islamic awareness and introducing the truth of Islam to the Western world. Ayatollah Sheikh Hadi al-Radhi and Ayatollah Sheikh al-Irawi have also praised this book and its intellectual content.



The book "Three Letters in Ten Years" is considered a bestseller and highly popular work in Iraq's cultural space, with numerous copies distributed in libraries, academic centers, and cultural circles. Due to widespread audience reception, this work has been reprinted more than once and is described as a rare book in explaining the thought of the martyred Imam and the method of intellectual and cultural engagement with the Western young generation.



Various sections of the book emphasize the explanation of the prophets' method, the foundations of the Holy Quran, the rules of Islamic law, and the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on humanitarian issues.



The author attempts to show that the Islamic Republic, based on Islamic teachings, emphasizes the sanctity of human blood, human dignity, and the defense of the oppressed; while Western powers, despite their human rights claims, play a direct role in crime, war, genocide, plundering the wealth of nations, and oppression against humanity.



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