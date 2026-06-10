Pakistani Shia Cleric Highlights Significance of Mubahala and Status of Prophet’s Household

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a message issued to mark the 24th of Dhu al-Hijjah, observed by many Muslims as the Day of Mubahala, Naqvi said the Quranic event of Mubahala offers an important lesson about defending faith through knowledge, reason, and moral conviction.

He stated that when opponents of a universal divine message reject evidence and persist in obstinacy despite clear arguments, history shows that individuals of exceptional spiritual purity are brought forward to affirm the truth, referring to the Prophet Muhammad’s participation in the event of Mubahala alongside members of his household.

Naqvi said the occasion symbolizes the willingness of God's chosen servants to stand in defense of the truth of religion, adding that those who rejected the message ultimately faced humiliation and defeat. He argued that the same principle remains relevant in the modern era, expressing confidence that forces promoting injustice and wrongdoing would ultimately fail.

The Shia leader further stated that Islam, which Muslims believe to be the final and complete divine religion, was established through immense sacrifices and hardships endured by the Prophet Muhammad. He said the Prophet’s decision to appear for Mubahala with his family served as a powerful affirmation of the truth of Islam and highlighted the special status of the Ahlul Bayt.

Naqvi also called on believers to use the occasion to renew their commitment to Islamic teachings and values. He urged Muslims to work toward implementing those principles in both their personal and collective lives, saying such efforts could contribute to moral, social, and spiritual development.

Eid al-Mubahala commemorates a historic event in early Islamic history and holds particular significance in Shia Islamic tradition.