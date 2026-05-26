Delhi University Student Moves HC Against Exam on Eid Day, Demand Rescheduling

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The plea argues that the decision violates the religious rights of Muslim students under Articles 14, 21, 25, and 29 of the Constitution.

The plea stated that several constitutional institutions and public authorities, including the Supreme Court of India, have already shifted the Eid ul Adha holiday to May 28, 2026, in conformity with the declaration made by the Government of India.

However, despite officially declaring the holiday on 28.05.2026, the Respondent University has arbitrarily decided to continue examinations on the said date,” the plea said.

This comes after student groups and several students protested the move, calling it a blatant violation of Muslims’ rights to celebrate Eid.

“The University administration has actively put its Muslim students in an untenable position by deciding to go ahead with the exams on this particular day, despite clear, prior warning, forcing them to choose between their academic future and their basic right to practice their faith,” read a letter addressed to the University VC, Registrar, and Controller of Examinations by Ahammed Rabeeh PR, President of Fraternity Movement Delhi University.

Following student protests and demands, the university authorities issued a circular stating that May 28 would be observed as an Eid holiday. However, in a bizarre move, they also added that there would be no changes to the examinations scheduled on that day.

The SIO Delhi University unit, in a statement, strongly condemned the decision to conduct examinations on Eid ul Adha (May 28, 2026), despite the university officially declaring it a public holiday. “Such a contradictory move disregards the religious observance, accessibility, and concerns of thousands of students. We urge the Authorities to immediately reschedule the examinations scheduled on Eid,” they said.

AISA, in a statement, demanded the immediate rescheduling of all exams on Eid, transparency from DU authorities, and a reaffirmation of the secular, inclusive values that a public university must uphold.