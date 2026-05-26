Gaza Media Office Warns of ‘Unprecedented’ Humanitarian Collapse Ahead of Eid al‑Adha

ABNA24 - The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza warned on Monday of an unprecedented escalation in the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip ahead of Eid al-Adha, amid the ongoing Israeli blockade and restrictions on the entry of sacrificial animals and essential aid, worsening the suffering of more than 2.4 million Palestinians living under extremely harsh conditions.

In a statement, the GMO said Gaza is facing a severe and growing shortage of basic food supplies alongside a major collapse in food security due to restrictions on goods entering the Strip and the disruption of humanitarian and commercial supply flows.

The office stressed that available supplies no longer meet even the minimum humanitarian needs, as poverty spreads, displacement increases, and sources of income and production continue to collapse.

It added that restrictions on fuel and essential materials have severely disrupted supply chains, driven up prices, and reduced the operating capacity of bakeries, critical facilities, and basic services, warning of further deterioration as Eid al-Adha approaches under exceptional conditions.

Regarding aid deliveries, the GMO said current truck entry levels fall far below agreed terms. The agreement stipulates the entry of 600 trucks per day, including 50 fuel trucks, yet only 37% of the agreed number has been allowed in, while fuel deliveries have not exceeded 14%, reflecting a serious failure to meet basic humanitarian needs.

The statement noted that only 1,196 trucks entered Gaza over the past week out of an expected 4,200 trucks, representing a compliance rate of just 28.4%, which is insufficient to address the growing humanitarian, food, and medical needs.

The office also pointed to a severe shortage of livestock and sacrificial animals due to years-long restrictions on their entry into Gaza, saying this year’s Eid season is taking place under abnormal conditions marked by scarcity and soaring prices caused by the decline of livestock resources and rising production costs.

It said the continuation of these conditions deepens the humanitarian disaster and reflects a policy of collective siege and restrictions imposed on civilians in clear violation of international humanitarian law.

The GMO called on the international community, the United Nations, and relevant parties to urgently pressure Israel to fully open border crossings and allow the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, fuel, essential goods, and livestock in order to ease civilian suffering and allow Palestinians to live with dignity and observe their religious rituals.



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