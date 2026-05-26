Sanaa Release 63 Detainees Who Fought Alongside Saudi-led Coalition in Taiz Ahead of Eid al‑Adha

ABNA24 - Security services affiliated with the Sanaa authorities in Taiz Governorate released 63 individuals on Monday who had been fighting alongside the Saudi-led coalition.

The release comes as part of a humanitarian initiative marking the upcoming Eid al-Adha.

Lieutenant Colonel Nour al-Din al-Matari, Director of the Police Intelligence Department, stated that the release was carried out in implementation of directives from Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the political leadership, and the Ministry of Interior.

He emphasized that the decision aims to provide the released individuals with an opportunity to return to their families and reintegrate into society.

For their part, the released detainees expressed their gratitude to the Sanaa authorities, noting that they have come to realize the nature of the threats facing the country. They added that this initiative offers them a fresh start to reunite with their families and stand in alignment with the nation.



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