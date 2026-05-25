VC of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on Jaffar Express in Quetta

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan and member of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, has strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Jaffar Express in Quetta.

In his statement, Allama Arif Wahidi said that terrorism has become a grave menace for the nation and the country, claiming countless innocent lives over the years.

He expressed profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel and other civilians in the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims.

He further stated that the federal and provincial governments must ensure the strictest possible security arrangements, expose the entire network behind such acts of terrorism, and bring all those involved to justice with the harshest punishment.

He emphasized that no leniency or concession should be shown to terrorists and that they must be dealt with with an iron hand.

Allama Wahidi also appealed to the entire nation to stand united alongside the country’s security forces against terrorism so that Pakistan can be rid of this scourge and transformed into a land of peace, stability, and security.