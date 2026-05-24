Liaqat Baloch: New War in Middle East Won’t Be Easy Game for US

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Liaqat Baloch, deputy chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, has urged Pakistan’s political leadership — including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — to focus on resolving the country’s political crisis instead of “enjoying power.”

Baloch said soaring fuel prices and severe electricity load-shedding were devastating trade, industry, and low-income communities. He added that Jamaat-e-Islami would mobilize the public to help pull the country out of its political, economic, and constitutional crises.

He also praised the party’s “Bano Qabil” initiative, describing it as a positive and transformative youth program that has benefited a large number of young people and produced encouraging results.

Commenting on regional tensions, Baloch said a renewed war in the Middle East would not be an “easy game” for the United States. He claimed that the U.S. and Israel were facing international isolation and humiliation following what he described as a humiliating defeat at the hands of Iran.

Referring to ongoing Iran-U.S. negotiations, Baloch commended the efforts of Pakistan’s leadership in facilitating dialogue, but added that the government should now also “mediate between the public and inflation,” saying the people could no longer endure further price hikes.