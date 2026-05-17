Pakistanis to Renew Pledge of Loyalty at Minar-e-Pakistan for Martyr Leader: Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan central leader Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that the party is working for Muslim unity, the defense of oppressed people, public awareness, and the promotion of Islamic values in the light of the teachings and ideology of martyr leader Arif Hussain Al Hussaini and the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ruhollah Khomeini.

He expressed these views while addressing the district convention of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan in Sukkur. A large number of party workers, religious scholars, and organizational officials from across the district attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that martyr leader Ali Khamenei was one of the greatest revolutionary leaders of the modern era, who led Iran and the Muslim Ummah for four decades. He said the leader inspired the Iranian nation with awareness, patience, and steadfastness on the path of truth.

He further said that workers from across Sindh, along with people from all over the country, will participate in the nationwide gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on June 13 to honor the martyr leader and renew their pledge of loyalty with the leadership of the Muslim world.

Provincial leader Chaudhry Azhar Hassan, newly elected district president Advocate Ehsan Ali Shar, Mohsin Sajjad, and Maulana Syed Aslam Shah Mousavi also addressed the gathering. They said that in the current situation, the Muslim Ummah urgently needs unity, organization, awareness, and intellectual awakening, and that Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan is continuing its mission of public service and religious and national responsibilities with this purpose.

They urged party workers to play a more active role in strengthening the organization, building public connections, educating the younger generation ideologically and intellectually, and serving humanity in order to bring positive change to society. The newly elected president also expressed his commitment to making the party’s activities in Sukkur more effective and active.