Palestinian Teenager Martyred by Armed Settler in Teqoa

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian teenager was killed and another injured on Tuesday when an armed Jewish settler opened fire on them in Teqoa town, east of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources identified the victim as 16-year-old Muheeb Jibril, who was fatally shot in the head.

“This execution-style killing occurred after the funeral of another slain child, 16-year-old Ammar Sabah. As mourners dispersed, several youths remained near the northern entrance of the town when a settler suddenly stepped out of his vehicle and fired directly at them, killing Jibril and seriously injuring another,” explained Teqoa mayor Mohamed al-Badan.

Badan pointed out that Jibril was the second teenager killed in Teqoa in less than 24 hours, amid escalating attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank.

He urged the international community to take immediate action to protect the Palestinian people and stop the ongoing killing of civilians.

