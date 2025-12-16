Al-Abbas Shrine launches cultural competition in celebration of birth anniversaries of Imams Al-Baqer & Al-Hadi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has launched a cultural competition in commemoration of the birth anniversaries of Imams Mohammad al-Baqer and Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon them).

The top ten winners will be announced after the form closes on the evening of Saturday, December 20, 2025, through the official platforms of the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, following an electronic draw among those who achieved full marks.

To receive the prize, winners must attend in person at the ceremony to be held at Bab al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on Monday, December 22, 2025, corresponding to 1 Rajab 1447 AH.

If unable to attend, winners are required to visit the Financial Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine within two weeks of the results announcement, bringing valid identification documents such as a national ID or passport.

