Al-Abbas Holy Shrine holds central coming-of-age ceremony in Nineveh (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Religious Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has concluded the central ceremony marking the age of religious obligation in Nineveh Governorate, held in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The ceremony took place in the governorate’s centre and in the district of Sinjar, with the participation of more than one thousand appointed girls and their families, alongside religious and social figures.

Sheikh Haidar Al-Aredi, head of the Guidance and Support Division, stated: “Organizing the coming-of-age ceremony on this blessed occasion carries a humanitarian and educational message, affirming that building society begins with nurturing individuals committed to religious values.”

He further explained: “These activities are part of a comprehensive program through which the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine seeks to support dedicated families and strengthen the religious identity of girls.”

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of blessed gifts from the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), along with certificates of appreciation for the appointed girls.

