The Voice of Hind Rajab Nominated for Golden Globe

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Voice of Hind Rajab, a docudrama portraying the killing of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab by Israeli forces, has been nominated for the 2026 Golden Globe in the category of “Best Non-English Language Film.”

The film, directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, has already earned widespread acclaim, including winning the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

It recounts the true events leading to Hind’s death on January 29, 2024, at the hands of Israeli forces.

Chosen as Tunisia’s official Oscar submission, the film reconstructs the final tragic hours of Hind, who was trapped inside a car with her family in Gaza.

The production includes authentic audio of Hind’s phone call to the Palestine Red Crescent, after she survived an Israeli strike on her family’s car in the besieged territory.

In the recording, Hind can be heard pleading for rescue, staying on the line for three hours before contact was lost.

Rescue crews were unable to reach her due to heavy Israeli gunfire, and their ambulance was also targeted.

Hind was eventually killed along with two paramedics who tried to save her, as well as six of her family members.

Experts note that the film delivers a powerful cinematic experience, capturing silence, fear, and waiting, while turning the child’s voice into a universal symbol of innocence confronting violence.

Director Ben Hania, in her Venice acceptance speech, declared: “The voice of Hind is the voice of Gaza itself. A cry for rescue the entire world could hear, yet no one answered. Her voice will continue to echo until accountability is real and justice is served.”

The killing of Hind Rajab has fueled international outrage against Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

In her honor, the Hind Rajab Foundation has been established to pursue legal action against Israeli crimes worldwide.

/129