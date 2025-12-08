  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

IOF detains several Palestinians in overnight West Bank raids

8 December 2025 - 10:08
News ID: 1758999
Source: Palestine Info
IOF detains several Palestinians in overnight West Bank raids

Israeli occupation forces conducted raids across the West Bank, arresting multiple Palestinians in Jenin, Ramallah, Qalqilya, and al-Khalil. In Sa’ir, arrests followed settler attacks on homes and property.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out raids across the West Bank on Saturday night and Sunday morning, detaining several Palestinian citizens.

Local sources reported that in Jenin City, IOF arrested two brothers along with the father of a wanted young man after storming homes in the eastern neighborhood.

In Ramallah, two Palestinians were taken from the villages of Kafr Ein and al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiya.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces detained two young men from their homes and confiscated a vehicle during a raid in Jayyus town.

In al-Khalil, five citizens were arrested during an IOF raid in Sa’ir town, shortly after extremist settlers attacked homes and property in the area.

The IOF also stormed other parts of the West Bank, raiding homes, though no arrests were reported in those locations.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha