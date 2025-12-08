IOF detains several Palestinians in overnight West Bank raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out raids across the West Bank on Saturday night and Sunday morning, detaining several Palestinian citizens.

Local sources reported that in Jenin City, IOF arrested two brothers along with the father of a wanted young man after storming homes in the eastern neighborhood.

In Ramallah, two Palestinians were taken from the villages of Kafr Ein and al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiya.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces detained two young men from their homes and confiscated a vehicle during a raid in Jayyus town.

In al-Khalil, five citizens were arrested during an IOF raid in Sa’ir town, shortly after extremist settlers attacked homes and property in the area.

The IOF also stormed other parts of the West Bank, raiding homes, though no arrests were reported in those locations.

