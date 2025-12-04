U.S. deploys Shahed-style Kamikaze drone unit in Middle East

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States military has activated its first operational unit equipped with the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) loitering munitions—drones modeled on a design reverse-engineered from the Iranian-developed Shahed-136—in the Middle East.

According to Mehr, the newly formed unit, known as Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS), represents a significant operational shift and is seen by U.S. officials as a means to “flip the script on Iran.” Earlier this year, the defense outlet The War Zone reported in detail on why Washington should invest heavily in rapidly produced Shahed-136-style drones as a flexible and scalable capability for future military operations worldwide.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced the establishment of TFSS on Wednesday, saying it directly aligns with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s initiative titled “Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance,” which was launched earlier this year.

TFSS operates under the authority of U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), responsible for overseeing American special operations across the Middle East. CENTCOM’s Rapid Employment Joint Task Force (REJTF)—created in September to accelerate the deployment of new military technologies in the region—also played a key role in bringing TFSS to operational status.

