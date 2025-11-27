Over 33,000 Palestinian Women and Girl Killed by Zionist Regime in Two Years

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that in the past two years, more than 33,000 women and girls have lost their lives due to Israel’s ongoing violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The Palestinian women are enduring the harshest forms of discrimination and oppression in today’s world,” the ministry stated on Tuesday.

The statement was issued on the occasion of the “International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women,” which is observed annually on November 25.

According to the ministry, the Israeli occupation regime commits systematic violations against Palestinian women, including genocide, summary executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests such as administrative detention, torture, sexual violence, home demolitions, land confiscation, and escalating settler terrorism, along with policies of starvation and intimidation.

The ministry further accused Israel of deliberately targeting women’s health facilities and denying thousands of women access to essential medical care.

“These violations continue even as the world calls to ‘Unite to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,’” the statement emphasized.

The ministry urged the international community to take urgent measures to protect Palestinian women and to end the systematic aggression directed against them.

