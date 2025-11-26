Heavy Rain Floods Kuwait Field Hospital in Khan Yunis

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Kuwait Specialized Field Hospital in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, announced on Tuesday morning that it had been flooded due to heavy rainfall. Water entered several hospital facilities, forcing a temporary suspension of operations in the surgical ward, maternity department, and inpatient units.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the hospital said its teams had been working since the early morning hours to drain the water and repair the extensive damage in the affected departments. Other sections of the hospital continued to provide medical services despite the difficult conditions.

The unusually heavy rainfall also inundated thousands of tents sheltering displaced people in southern Gaza, particularly in the overcrowded Al-Mawasi area, which hosts hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons. This has further aggravated the already fragile humanitarian situation. Similar flooding incidents occurred during previous rainstorms, most notably on November 15.

Displacement zones in Gaza are currently experiencing a new weather front with thunderstorms and heavy rain that began Monday evening. The severe weather has worsened the suffering of residents who lack proper infrastructure to protect them from the elements.

These extreme weather conditions come amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, now in its second year of war. There is a severe shortage of food and medical aid, and the number of trucks allowed into the territory remains insufficient. Widespread destruction continues to affect much of the Gaza Strip.

Several areas across the Strip have also witnessed repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on October 10. Local reports indicate that hundreds of airstrikes and military operations have taken place since then.

The genocidal war, which began on October 7, 2023, has caused devastating human and material losses. Tens of thousands have been killed or injured, thousands remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced under extremely harsh conditions. Infrastructure and residential areas throughout the territory have suffered widespread destruction.

/129