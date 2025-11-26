Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades Hand Over Israeli Captive’s Body

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in coordination with Saraya Al-Quds of the Islamic Jihad Movement, handed over the body of an Israeli captive on Tuesday as part of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” agreement with the Israeli side.

The Israeli military confirmed that the body was transferred through the International Committee of the Red Cross in the central Gaza Strip. This followed an earlier announcement by the Al-Qassam Brigades that the handover would take place at 4 PM Gaza time.

On Monday, the Al-Quds Brigades reported that the body of an Israeli captive had been discovered during field operations in central Gaza, which paved the way for today’s handover.

This development is part of ongoing negotiations between Palestinian resistance factions and the Israeli occupation, aiming to reach a broader exchange deal that would involve returning Israeli captives and soldiers’ remains in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

