Imam Khamenei attends second night of Fatemiyeh mourning ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the Fatemiyeh mourning ceremony for the second consecutive night on Saturday at Imam Khomeini’s Husseiniyeh.

According to IRNA, during the ceremony, Hojjatoleslam Ali Alizadeh delivered a speech in which he discussed the historical struggle between truth and falsehood, drawing on Quranic verses and noble hadiths. He stressed that humanity’s true happiness and liberation lie in following the path of truth, adding that devotion to Hazrat Zahra (SA) and her noble children plays an unparalleled role in guiding humanity.

Following the sermon, eulogist Mohammad Reza Bazri recited poems and performed elegies in honor of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA).

The Fatemiyeh mourning ceremonies commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra, the daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

.................

End/ 257