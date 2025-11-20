Israeli Drone Strike in Lebanon's at-Tiri Martyrs One, Injures Eleven

AhlulBayt News Agency: A man was martyred and 11 others were injured on Wednesday morning when an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a car in the southern Lebanese village of at-Tiri, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Several schoolchildren were among the wounded, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported, noting that their bus was traveling directly behind the targeted vehicle at the time of the strike. The explosion injured multiple students as well as the bus driver.

The attack occurred only hours after at least 14 Palestinian civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an indoor soccer field in the Ein al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon.

The Ein al-Hilweh strike on Tuesday evening followed two earlier Israeli drone attacks in southern Lebanon. Local media reported that two drones targeted separate vehicles in Bint Jbeil and Blida, killing two people.

