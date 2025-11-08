Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers, Dozens Injured

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indonesian authorities have confirmed that at least 54 individuals were injured following a series of explosions at a mosque in Jakarta’s Kelapa Gading district during Friday prayers. The site has been officially designated a crime scene, and a full investigation is underway.

Several blasts occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque located in Jakarta’s Kelapa Gading area.

The mosque is situated within a high school compound in a densely populated neighborhood associated with Indonesia’s naval forces.

Officials have labeled the location a “crime scene” and initiated a formal inquiry into the incident.

Indonesia, known as the most populous Muslim-majority nation, has occasionally witnessed violent acts targeting religious venues.

The proximity of military families in the vicinity has raised concerns about the broader implications for national security.

This attack underscores the vulnerabilities of public religious gatherings, particularly in urban environments.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Sufmi Dasco Ahmad visited the wounded and stated that the suspect, believed to be around 17 years old, is currently undergoing surgery.

Jakarta Police Chief Asp Edi Suheri reported that the injuries range from minor wounds to serious burns.

Deputy Minister of Security Ludwik Friedrich confirmed that at least two separate explosions took place.

Initial photos from the scene showed the mosque sealed off with police tape, though the building’s exterior appeared largely undamaged.

/129