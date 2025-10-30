UN inquiry documents 16,000 pieces of evidence proving Israel’s war crimes and genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Chris Sidoti, confirmed that the commission has gathered overwhelming evidence proving that Israeli forces committed war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Sidoti said the two-year investigation, conducted by the UN-backed commission, is based on over 16,000 verified items of evidence, including photos, videos, and witness testimonies authenticated according to UN forensic standards. The materials directly link Israeli military units to attacks on civilians, hospitals, and humanitarian convoys.

He explained that the commission, established by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021, has continued to collect testimonies from survivors and eyewitnesses, and used satellite imagery and digital forensics to map violations and identify perpetrators.

“The commission’s work goes beyond documentation,” Sidoti said. “We have identified specific Israeli army units responsible for major crimes, and in several cases, individual commanders and government officials who issued direct orders for attacks on civilians.”



/129