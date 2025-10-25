  1. Home
Israeli Forces Injure and Kidnap Palestinians Across West Bank

25 October 2025 - 13:42
Source: Palestine Media
Israeli occupation forces raided multiple towns across the West Bank, injuring dozens of Palestinians and kidnapping several others. Tear gas and stun grenades were used in Beit Ummar, al-Burj, and al-Bireh, where a building caught fire. Arrests and live fire were also reported in Silwad and Tubas.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed multiple areas across the West Bank, resulting in dozens of Palestinian citizens being injured and others kidnapped.

Local sources reported that in Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil (Hebron), dozens of residents suffered from tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces attacked homes and civilians.

In al-Burj village, located in southern al-Khalil, Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades at locals, injuring several individuals.

During a raid in al-Bireh City, part of the Ramallah governorate, a commercial building caught fire after Israeli forces launched stun grenades and tear gas. A teenager was also kidnapped from the area.

In Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, Israeli forces raided a shopping complex, kidnapping two young men and detaining others.

In Tubas City, a young man was kidnapped near Palestine Restaurant, and Israeli forces fired live ammunition at local youths during confrontations.
