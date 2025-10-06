Indian Protesters Condemn Israel’s Crime, Urge Solidarity with Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speakers said over 67,000 people had been killed and lakhs injured, with more than half of the victims being children. They said journalists reporting from the ground were also targeted. The protesters criticised the United States for supporting Israel and vetoing UN resolutions calling for an end to the war.

They stressed that the conflict should not be viewed through a religious lens, describing the Palestinian struggle as a fight for liberation from settler-colonial rule. Drawing parallels with India’s independence movement, they urged Indians to express solidarity with Palestine.

While India had supported Palestine for decades, the speakers condemned what they called a policy shift under the BJP-RSS government over the past 10 years. They demanded that India diplomatically boycott Israel, withdraw investments, and drop cases against leaders who have expressed support for Palestine.