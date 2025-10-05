Dutch Supreme Court Orders Review of F-35 Export License to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has ordered the Dutch government to reassess its suspended export license for F-35 fighter jet components destined for Israel, citing concerns that the parts could be used in violations of international law.

On Friday, the court confirmed that the suspension will remain in place during the government’s review. Vice-President Martijn Polak stated that the government has six weeks to complete the reassessment.

The court ruled that the appellate court in The Hague had overstepped its authority when it blocked the transfer of F-35 parts to Israel in February 2024, based on fears of international law violations. That ruling led the government to suspend the exports.

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and said he would issue a final ruling within six weeks, though he noted that exports are unlikely to resume due to the current situation in Gaza.

Until a new decision is made, the existing license remains valid, but exports of F-35 components to Israel are prohibited.

The court emphasized that any future approval must pass a legal test.

It stated that if the foreign minister finds a clear risk that the exported goods could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law, he must deny the license.

This ruling comes amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which has resulted in over 66,200 Palestinian deaths and nearly 170,000 injuries, and during a politically sensitive period in the Netherlands ahead of national elections on October 29.

The case was initiated in late 2023 by three Dutch human rights organizations, who argued that exporting F-35 parts to Israel could make the Netherlands complicit in war crimes.

The Netherlands is home to one of several regional hubs that distribute US-owned F-35 components to allied countries.

Dutch government lawyers argued that blocking exports from the Netherlands would be ineffective, as the United States could still supply the parts through other channels.

Legal challenges over F-35 exports have emerged across Europe.

In June, the UK High Court rejected a motion to stop British exports to Israel, stating that such decisions fall under government authority, not judicial oversight.

Human rights groups criticized the UK ruling, warning that continued exports of British-made components undermine international legal protections for Palestinians in Gaza.

