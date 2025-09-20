Head of Islamic Culture Organization: Gaza Genocide Concealed Through Fabricated Narratives

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, Head of the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, said that the ongoing genocide in Gaza is being distorted and hidden through fabricated narratives promoted by mainstream media and digital platforms.

Speaking at the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan, he stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported this congress and will continue to back interfaith cooperation aimed at establishing just peace.

Imanipour warned about the emergence of “digital slavery,” describing the excessive dependence on internet platforms, social networks, and advanced algorithms as a new form of domination over human behavior and decision-making. He emphasized that the digital economy often exploits workers under insecure and unfair conditions, resembling modern slavery.

He called for transparency in digital platforms, supervision of algorithms, equal access to technology, and the creation of independent data banks by value-oriented countries to reduce exploitation and prevent the monopolization of information by a few global powers.

The Iranian official noted that distortions in cyberspace and selective censorship have concealed crimes against Palestinians, adding: “They kill innocent children and commit crimes in Gaza while speaking of peace and salvation.”

Imanipour underlined that religious and ethical principles can guide the proper use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies for dialogue, justice, and peaceful coexistence. He concluded that the collective efforts of religious leaders are vital to establish a new order based on truth, dignity, and fairness in the digital era.



/129