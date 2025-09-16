'World of Quran' exhibition opens in Moscow with global participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The international exhibition titled World of the Quran was inaugurated in Moscow on Friday, launching a traveling project that will also be held in Saratov, Saransk, and Kazan.

The opening ceremony was hosted at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque and attended by religious figures, diplomats, and government representatives.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, who leads the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, stated that the exhibition reflects Moscow’s initiative to prioritize spiritual and cultural values in global dialogue.

He emphasized that the exhibition showcases the Quran’s revelation, preservation, artistic calligraphy, and recitation, while promoting timeless principles of peace, mercy, and justice.

Gainutdin also praised the collaboration with Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, calling it a model of spiritual diplomacy that fosters unity, trust, and peace.

Qatar’s Ambassador to Russia, Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, described the exhibition as part of Qatar’s strategy to strengthen ties with Russia, highlighting the importance of spiritual and humanitarian connections.

Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwari, Qatar’s Deputy Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, commended the exhibition’s organization and its ability to help more people engage with the Quran’s teachings and values.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees explored various displays and interactive zones. Organizers said the exhibition blends history, spirituality, and technology to promote universal values like peace and compassion.

The exhibition will remain open until October 6.

Moscow was chosen as the sole host city for the first edition of the event in 2024.

