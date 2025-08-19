Nearly 2,000 books donated by women worldwide to Hazrat Masoumeh shrine library in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the first quarter of this year, women from various countries donated 1,983 books in multiple languages and on diverse subjects to the Library of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (peace be upon her).

The library, which serves researchers and readers by providing cultural services, also actively receives and catalogs donated works from the public. Every year, women scholars, writers, seminary students, and readers of different nationalities contribute valuable titles to enrich the shrine’s collections.

According to library officials, the newly donated books undergo categorization and cataloging. While many volumes are preserved for use across the library’s collections, surplus copies are distributed to other libraries upon request, expanding access to knowledge.

The center emphasized that book donations not only strengthen the culture of reading but also ensure the preservation and circulation of valuable works, allowing a wider audience to benefit from them.

