Israeli rights groups say Gaza campaign meets genocide criteria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two prominent Israeli human rights organizations, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), have declared that Israel is perpetrating genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and that the United States and European countries bear complicity.

In reports released Monday, both organizations stated that since October 2023, Israel has deliberately targeted civilians in Gaza based solely on their Palestinian identity, causing profound and in many cases irreversible harm to society.

The reports cataloged crimes such as the mass killing of tens of thousands of women, children, and elderly people; forced displacement and famine; and widespread destruction of homes and essential civilian services including health and education.

Yuli Novak, B’Tselem’s director, described the campaign as a “clear, intentional attack on civilians” aimed at destroying a population group.

She urged global action, saying, “Every human being must ask: what is your response in the face of genocide?”

Although the International Court of Justice has not yet delivered a verdict, Novak asserted that the situation must be recognized as genocide already in progress.

She added, “Genocide is more than a legal charge—it is a social and political reality.”

The PHR report included a detailed timeline of Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system.

PHR director Guy Shalev argued that the total collapse of Gaza’s medical system alone qualifies as genocide under Article 2c of the Genocide Convention.

He emphasized, “Fulfilling all five criteria in the genocide convention isn’t required—one suffices to define genocide.”

While many Palestinian and international groups have previously characterized the war as genocidal, the stance taken by B’Tselem and PHR, given their history of documenting Israeli abuses, adds considerable weight to calls for accountability.

Both organizations stressed that the West is enabling the atrocities. Novak stated, “This could not happen without Western support.”

She added, “Any leader who isn’t doing everything possible to stop this is complicit in the horror.”

Shalev echoed the call for legal and diplomatic accountability from the US and European states.

He said, “We’re not expressing opinion here—this is exactly what the Genocide Convention demands.”

Both B’Tselem and PHR cited documented political and military statements by Israeli officials, arguing that these show genocidal intent in line with international legal precedent.

PHR referenced tribunal rulings from Rwanda to show how such intent can be inferred from patterns of action and speech.

Novak stressed, “From day one, Israel’s top leadership—including the prime minister, defense minister, and president—publicly articulated their intention.”

She pointed to statements dehumanizing Palestinians, including claims that no civilians exist in Gaza or that the entire population is responsible for October 7.

She concluded, “If the leadership knows the consequences and continues the policy, it proves intent.”

B’Tselem warned that the genocide unfolding in Gaza might expand to the West Bank, where since October 7, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 40,000 displaced, notably from cities such as Jenin and Tulkarem.

Novak warned, “Israel now possesses a new tool—genocide. That it hasn’t yet been used elsewhere doesn’t mean it won’t be. A single spark could carry it to the West Bank.”

So far, Israel’s military operation in Gaza has resulted in at least 59,921 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children.

