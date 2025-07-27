Gaza hospitals face collapse as infant nutrition crisis deepens

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, Dr. Ahmed al Farra, head of the pediatrics and obstetrics department at Nasser medical complex, described the situation in Gaza’s hospitals as catastrophic and extremely difficult due to a lack of the most basic medical supplies.

He explained that children suffer from severe malnutrition because of the absence of infant formula and vital nutrients such as magnesium, folic acid, and vitamins b, c, and d. These deficiencies are leading to organ failure and damage to the nervous system.

Dr. al Farra added that some current cases resemble conditions from ancient eras, warning that long-term consequences will threaten an entire generation—even those who escape immediate death.

He stated that infant formula is no longer available in Gaza. Expired cans, if found, cost up to $150. Desperate families resort to feeding babies canned food, leading to cases of choking and emergency surgeries.

