Hezbullah Deputy: Resistance weapon is Lebanon's dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah held a ceremony in the city of Jabshit to commemorate martyr Hassan Sabra, with the participation of local dignitaries, officials, and residents. The event took place at the city's Husayniyya and featured a keynote speech by Sheikh Abdul Karim Obeid, Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah’s Executive Council.

In his address, Sheikh Obeid paid tribute to martyr Sabra, describing him as a symbol of ultimate sacrifice for land, faith, and nation. He emphasized that the blood of martyrs continues to fuel the path of resistance and ensure its sustainability.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Hezbollah’s armed capabilities, Sheikh Obeid stated, “The weapon of resistance is our dignity. It is a symbol of the nation’s defense and the guardian of Lebanon’s sovereignty and sanctity.”

He stressed that this weapon has never been used for aggression, but rather represents the will of the people and the nation. “It is the pulse of this homeland and the cornerstone of a genuine defense strategy that has proven its effectiveness time and again,” he said.

Sheikh Obeid credited the resistance’s military capacity with liberating Lebanese territory from occupation, breaking the illusion of Israeli invincibility, and restoring Arab and Islamic pride during times of regional despair.

Addressing Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Sheikh Obeid pledged continued loyalty and unity. “We are with you. We walk under your leadership and wisdom,” he said. “We will never abandon the resistance. Alongside you, Sheikh Leader, we remain committed to this honorable path — the source of our pride and dignity.”

