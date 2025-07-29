Hezbollah official: America never intended to help Lebanon / Resistance cannot be surrendered

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hassan Ezzeddine, a representative of Hezbollah, announced that America has left the Zionists free to continue their aggression against Lebanon and will not put any pressure on this regime, and said: The resistance will remain and the political forces should strengthen the country's position against the enemy instead of relying on America.

Hassan Ezzeddine, a senior representative of the Loyalty to the Resistance faction in the Lebanese Parliament, said in a speech in response to the intensification of pressure and conspiracies by the United States and the Zionist regime against Lebanon to empty the country of its power elements: The resistance will remain and will continue.

Hassan Ezzeddine added: The Lebanese political forces should strengthen the country's position against the enemy instead of relying on the Americans. The will of resistance that has nurtured heroic fighters who were like lions against the enemy and did not allow the Zionists to achieve their goals will never be broken, and no matter how much the Americans and the Zionists conspire, this resistance will not raise the flag of surrender.

He clarified: American pressures are increasing day by day, whether through psychological pressure or through deception or soft war to force us to surrender and defeat. Our question is; Have the Americans given money to Lebanon? Have they given the Lebanese National Army a weapon that can defend its land? Have they provided political or diplomatic support for Lebanon's position in international forums? What exactly have the Americans done for Lebanon that they are now presenting their proposals?

The Hezbollah representative stated: The Americans intervene in all of Lebanon's internal affairs, whether small or large, and openly and brazenly dictate their will to the Lebanese.

Hassan Ezzeddine continued: This American intervention in Lebanese affairs is the result of Washington’s absolute support for the Zionist regime and its freedom of action. The United States is pressuring Lebanon, but it has never come to help our country, and it has itself admitted that it does not pressure Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement.

He said: We ask again; Why does America not help Lebanon to pressure Israel to withdraw from the 5 strategic points it has occupied in southern Lebanon? Why does America not prevent the Zionist regime from violating Lebanon’s sovereignty? Why does America not stop the continuous attacks of the occupiers against Lebanese citizens?

The Hezbollah representative concluded: "We, as the Lebanese people and the political forces of this country, stand united and united to confront the enemy and remain steadfast in our land. The resistance will remain and continue with its great legacy, and we will never retreat''.

...................

End/ 257