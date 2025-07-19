Hezbollah and PFLP celebrate Georges Abdallah’s release order

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine have congratulated Lebanese activist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah after a French court ordered his release following more than 40 years of imprisonment, expressing hope that this ruling will be carried out without interference from the US or Israel.

In a statement issued Thursday, Hezbollah praised Abdallah for earning this honor through steadfastness, resilience, and unwavering commitment to defending the oppressed and upholding justice.

Hezbollah described him as a symbol for prisoners, fighters, and all honorable people who stand against tyranny in defense of human rights, land, and principles.

The movement said Abdallah’s 41-year detention reveals the “falsehood of neutrality” of French authorities and undermines the credibility of their democratic standards.

It called the continued imprisonment beyond his legal sentence a lasting disgrace for France’s judicial and political system, serving as proof of bias toward US and Israeli interests.

Hezbollah urged that the ruling be implemented without delay, warning against political hesitations in Paris or fresh pressure from Washington and Tel Aviv.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also saluted Abdallah’s release, calling it a victory for resilience and the Palestinian struggle.

The PFLP condemned the long detention as a mark of complicity by French and American imperialism and their alliance with the Israeli regime.

Abdallah’s political detention, it stated, exposes the need to confront colonial and imperial arrogance and unmask Zionist and imperialist crimes.

The organization warned of potential attempts to undermine the ruling, urging stronger efforts to free all political prisoners in Israeli and Western jails.

The Paris Appeals Court ruled Thursday that Abdallah, now 74, may be released from the French prison on July 25, under condition that he permanently leave French soil.

Abdallah, once leader of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions, was arrested in 1984 and sentenced to life in 1987 over alleged involvement in attacks targeting US and Israeli diplomats.

Although eligible for release since 1999, past court decisions have been repeatedly overturned due to US and Israeli pressure.

/129