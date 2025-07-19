Israel martyrs Palestinian couple, injures their child in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli drone strike targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Qabrikha on Thursday, killing two civilians and injuring a child.

A mother and a father were killed in the Israeli strike, while their 10-year-old daughter was injured, according to a statement from Lebanon’s public health emergency operations center.

A voice recording of the girl was circulated on social media in which she calls for help, saying “Mommy and daddy are dying. Please help. Please help.”

This was the third deadly attack on Thursday in southern Lebanon, with the first killing two people and wounding two others in separate Israeli drone strikes targeting southern Lebanon.