  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Israel martyrs Palestinian couple, injures their child in southern Lebanon

19 July 2025 - 08:59
News ID: 1709192
Source: Agencies
Israel martyrs Palestinian couple, injures their child in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Qabrikha on Thursday, killing two civilians and injuring a child.

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli drone strike targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Qabrikha on Thursday, killing two civilians and injuring a child.

A mother and a father were killed in the Israeli strike, while their 10-year-old daughter was injured, according to a statement from Lebanon’s public health emergency operations center.

A voice recording of the girl was circulated on social media in which she calls for help, saying “Mommy and daddy are dying. Please help. Please help.”

This was the third deadly attack on Thursday in southern Lebanon, with the first killing two people and wounding two others in separate Israeli drone strikes targeting southern Lebanon.

لهذا الرجل الكادح الشهيد طفلة ، كانت تصرخ لوحدها في ساعات المساء
( تعو ساعدوني البابا والماما عم يموتو )

لعل للرجل وزوجته امنية بعد استشهادهما في بلدة قبريخا في جنوب لبنان جراء غارة اسرائيلية !!
ان تعيش الطفلة في دولة قادرة وغير عاجزة ومدّعية على حماية ابنائها . pic.twitter.com/gPr5eeK3cw

— علي شعيب || 🇱🇧 Ali choeib (@cheib1970) July 17, 2025

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha